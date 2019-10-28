Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Given a $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

