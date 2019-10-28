Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

HNRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

