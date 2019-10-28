Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.