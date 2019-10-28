GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.91.

GWPH stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.23.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

