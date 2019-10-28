Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.44. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPOR. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. 5,872,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.