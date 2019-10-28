Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for 0.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 397,681 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 488,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,439 shares during the period.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,246. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $33.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

