Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,200 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,686,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,858. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

