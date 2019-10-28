Guinness Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Imperial Oil makes up 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

IMO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 10,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,246. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $33.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.