Guggenheim Analysts Give Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) a $57.00 Price Target

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) received a $57.00 price objective from equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.
CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.49. 929,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
