Guggenheim Analysts Give Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) a $57.00 Price Target

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) received a $57.00 price objective from equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.49. 929,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

