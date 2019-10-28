Guggenheim Analysts Give Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) a $53.00 Price Target

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been given a $53.00 target price by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 119,294 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 407,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.