Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
About Guangdong Investment
Guangdong Investment Limited engages in water resources, infrastructure, property investment and development, department store, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. It operates through seven segments: Water Resources, Property Investment and Development, Department Store, Electric Power Generation, Hotel Operation and Management, Road and Bridge, and Others.
