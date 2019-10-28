Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited engages in water resources, infrastructure, property investment and development, department store, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. It operates through seven segments: Water Resources, Property Investment and Development, Department Store, Electric Power Generation, Hotel Operation and Management, Road and Bridge, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.