Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.64, 1,777,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,424,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

SUPV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $225.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.41%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 379,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 139,419 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 322,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 244,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 120,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.