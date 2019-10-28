GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRUB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

