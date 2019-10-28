Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. Groupon’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Groupon alerts:

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.35. Groupon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.