GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Santander to “Buy”

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $21.01 on Monday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 302,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,562 shares during the period. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.