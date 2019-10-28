Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Greene County Bancorp worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.44. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

