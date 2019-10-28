Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $31.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.