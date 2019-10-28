Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 29,037 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $74,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE COF opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.