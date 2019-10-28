Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $100.07 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.28.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

