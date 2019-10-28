Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 2.17% of Oshkosh worth $112,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 255.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NYSE:OSK opened at $82.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

