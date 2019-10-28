Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 13,383 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $63,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 140,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

