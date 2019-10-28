Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $129.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

