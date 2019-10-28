Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $989,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

