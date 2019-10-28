Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 66,414 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

