Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

