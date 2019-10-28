Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $205,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 21,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 239,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $212.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $215.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.67.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

