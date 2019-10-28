Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

