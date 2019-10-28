Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Granite Construction worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $9,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 73.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $9,455,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,760,000 after buying an additional 186,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GVA. B. Riley cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 139,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Kyle T. Larkin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.