Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $45.78 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

