Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) & Retail Value (NASDAQ:RVI) Head to Head Comparison

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 0.00 $12.09 million $2.02 N/A Retail Value $292.58 million 2.31 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Government Properties Income Trust and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Retail Value has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Government Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Government Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Retail Value.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23% Retail Value 8.64% 3.30% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

