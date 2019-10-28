Golos Gold (GBG) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.00

Golos Gold (CURRENCY:GBG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Golos Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Liqui and Bittrex. Golos Gold has a total market cap of $45,673.00 and $49.00 worth of Golos Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golos Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Golos Gold

GBG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2016. Golos Gold’s total supply is 12,637,346 coins. The official website for Golos Gold is golos.io . Golos Gold’s official Twitter account is @Golos_Gold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golos Gold Coin Trading

Golos Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

