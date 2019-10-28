Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$27.00” Price Target for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AIMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 1,024,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,466. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 669,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

