Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $104.00 Price Target for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been given a $104.00 price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 3,041,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,920. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

