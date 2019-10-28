Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $165.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $165.00 price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.41. 1,200,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.