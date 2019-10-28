Gold Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $37,997.00 and $65.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00215649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.01487848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00117755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,392,148 coins and its circulating supply is 4,591,147 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

