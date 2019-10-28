GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.91

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 103919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

NILSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

