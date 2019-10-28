Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.40

News headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.09. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$15.33.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

