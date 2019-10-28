Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a $76.00 price target by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

GILD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. 7,854,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,807. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

