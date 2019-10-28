Giant Price Hits $0.0331 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Giant has a market cap of $207,264.00 and approximately $5,106.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $70.83, $11.91 and $24.71. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00670163 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004239 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,256,308 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,304 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $11.91, $20.33, $70.83, $10.42, $13.92, $7.59, $24.71, $31.10, $50.68, $33.89 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.