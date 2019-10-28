German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GABC. Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GABC opened at $32.71 on Friday. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at $628,401. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $77,136. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

