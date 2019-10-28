George Frederick Fink Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,870,499 shares in the company, valued at C$13,333,869.06.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.64 per share, with a total value of C$18,206.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,848.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,825.00.

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,999.50.

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,035.70.

On Monday, August 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,684.00.

TSE BNE remained flat at $C$3.51 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.18.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.