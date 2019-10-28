Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.51

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.51 and last traded at C$53.43, with a volume of 64136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.91.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genworth MI Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$168.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 5.4230936 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$935,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,528.25. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.18, for a total value of C$188,556.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,257. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,506.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

