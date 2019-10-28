Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

