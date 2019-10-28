Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Trading Down 2.1%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 9,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 3,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.