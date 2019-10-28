GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $803,885.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $803,885.00 and $122,591.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040250 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.96 or 0.05502821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032722 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

