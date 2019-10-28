FY2020 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Lowered by KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SIX stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.