FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Brightcove Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brightcove in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

