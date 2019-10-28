FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.34. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rollins by 42.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after buying an additional 3,252,015 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 23,289.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,513,000 after buying an additional 2,829,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,124,000 after buying an additional 1,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 1,482,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $22,304,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

