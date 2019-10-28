FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Pentair by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pentair by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 744,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

