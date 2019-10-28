FY2019 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

